UPDATE 6/7/22 5:45 p.m.: The airport manager, Randy Wareing, said the plane was a Cessna 182, approximately a 1960s model.
He said it appears that the plane lost power on approach, leading the pilot to come in a few hundred feet short of the runway. Wareing said because of that, the pilot hit ground on the golf course and slid into the fence and went on its top.
The plane was completely destroyed.
The pilot was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with severe head injuries. His passenger, who is his son, was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Wareing told KPVI it seemed pretty clear from the state of the crash that the plane didn't have power upon landing. One reason, Wareing said, is that only one blade was bent, meaning the engine wasn't turning when the plane came down.
The FAA is investigating the crash.
ORIGINAL STORY: A plane crashed at McCarley Field Airport in Blackfoot Tuesday afternoon.
According to airport manager Randy Wareing, the crash happened at the north end of the airport at approximately 3 p.m.
He said a plane went through a fence and ended up on its top.
Wareing said there were no fatalities but that one person had been taken for observation.
Wareing was on his way to the airport to get more information when he spoke to KPVI.
This is a developing story, stay with KPVI for updates.
