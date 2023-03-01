UPDATE 3/1/23 9:04 p.m.: The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said no further injuries have been reported.
Nearby apartments have been evacuated as a precaution.
Elm Street and 1st Avenue East remain closed due to debris and will remain closed until further notice.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office says the around Blue Moon is secure but deputies will continue patrolling the area to monitor the situation and ensure the public's safety.
Insurance investigators have been notified and are expected to survey the scene as soon as possible.
UPDATE 3/1/23 6:00 p.m.:
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a collapsed roof at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.
Around 3:45 p.m. this afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 89 S 1st Avenue East in Lava Hot Springs for reports of a collapsed roof. The original call came from an occupant of the building who was trapped inside.
Responders have rescued two people trapped inside the building. Deputies are searching to ensure there are no other people inside.
A woman was transported to the Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance for minor injuries.
Apartments adjacent to the building have been evacuated. Deputies are still on the scene and will assist in ensuring the area is safe. We ask that people avoid the immediate area until further notice.
The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Lava Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Search and Rescue, and the Pocatello Fire Department.
ORIGINAL STORY: Emergency crews are on the scene of a roof collapse at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lava Hot Springs.
Around 4:00 p.m., calls came in calling police and emergency responders to the bar located at 1st Avenue East and Elm Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Other witnesses are telling KPVI that at least two people are trapped under the collapsed roof.
