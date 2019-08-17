Information and Picture Provided by East Idaho News
The Idaho Transportation Department reports U.S. Highway 26 has reopened.
Blackfoot Fire Department officials say firefighters are still battling the fire, and crews have been assigned to protect nearby structures.
No details on the size of the fire, its cause, or an estimated containment time have been released.
