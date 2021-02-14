UPDATE: According to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, deputies made contact with Richard "Rocky" Iverson who peacefully surrendered to police and is now in custody.
ORIGINAL STORY:
On Saturday, February 13 at approximately 10:00 p.m., U.S. Marshals were involved in motor vehicle pursuit resulting in the suspect vehicle crashing at the corner of North 6th Avenue and East Sublette Street in Pocatello.
Two males exited the vehicle and one of the males engaged law enforcement with shots being fired. The incident did not involve Pocatello Police officers.
The second male fled eastbound. He is believed to be Richard “Rocky” Iverson. Iverson is described as being around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has balding brown hair, brown eyes, and has tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him, immediately contact law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.