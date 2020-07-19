UPDATE: A fire is currently burning near Constitution Park in Pocatello.
Authorities estimate that the fire began around 3:00pm and is burning near Jason and Stockman on Chinese Peak Mountain.
Crews from the Pocatello Fire Department are fighting the fire and are being assisted by the Chubbuck Fire Department, BLM, the Forest Service, North Bannock Fire, Inkom Fire, Pocatello Police, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, and Bannock County Search and Rescue.
Some homes and livestock have been evacuated as a precaution.
The fire is about 25% contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.