Updated Guidelines for PPP Loan Forgiveness

The US Chamber of Commerce has released an update on guidelines for the Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness.
The new guidelines point out a few changes that would allow businesses that have taken PPP loans more flexibility.
The time to use funds have been extended to 24 weeks instead of the original eight.
Percentage amount of the loans being spent on payroll has been lowered from 75 percent to 60 percent.
And the deadline to restore full-time employees is now at the end of the year.
For more information on the new guidelines: https://www.uschamber.com/sites/default/files/uscc_ppp_forgiveness-guide.pdf
For general information for small businesses during the pandemic: https://www.uschamber.com/co/small-business-coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.