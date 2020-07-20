L.D. Barthlome and a couple of his business partners bought Hoku back in November of last year.
He says they have plans to turn it into an industrial park and leasing the buildings on the property to other companies.
They already have one technology company that will be leasing the 45,000 square foot administration building on site.
The company is going to be bringing in about 80 new jobs to manufacture electronic components.
“The nice thing about it is, is the company that’s coming in is going to bring a lot of high-tech jobs and they will do a great job with that. They’ve already proved they’re an existing company. They’re not new and so it will be a great thing for Pocatello,” says L.D. Barthlome, Hoku Owner.
The company already leasing at Hoku has about 10 people working on site.
