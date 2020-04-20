US Forest Service Asks Visitors To Practice Safe And Ethical Shooting

As Idahoans continue to get outside to recreate, some people are making it more difficult for others.
An incident near the Lead Draw trail in Bannock County caused hikers to fear for their safety as bullets were flying by.
Sarah Wheeler, the Public Affairs Officer for the United States Forest Service, explains what might have occurred.
"That a lot of shooters are either unaware or not taking the time to realize that as they setup some of their targets they're shooting directly across the recreational trail or up canyon where the trail follows, which creates some obviously major safety concerns."
As a multiple use agency, the forest service is not discouraging target shooting in any of the national forest.
But they hope that visitors be mindful of other using the trails.
Wheeler, explains why they want visitors to be more vigilant of others.
"We are required to balance a lot of multiple use which can be a good thing, but it can also be very challenging when people are not acting responsibly and unfortunately that's what we're seeing in this area particularly."
When asked what are some tips to practice ethical shooting, Wheeler replied with "do not shoot within a 150 yards of a developed recreation site, trail, or parking lot."
Other tips included not shooting across a road or a body of water, make sure you have a proper backing to targets, and to be aware of others and how they are using the trails.
Sarah also mentioned, "if you're going to bring in targets, take them with you. It's called littering if you shoot up a TV and you don't pick up every single piece of glass. You're creating a huge problem for other people that want to use that resource as well."
While getting fresh air during the pandemic is still important social distancing must be practiced too.
Wheeler commented that we should still take full precautions during this time.
"As people get out we're urging people to recreate responsibly. Be aware of what CDC recommends, if you head up to a trail head and you notice it's packed and it's back to back people hiking maybe take a moment to try and find somewhere else and plan that out just so we can adhere to those social distancing guidelines."
You can watch a PSA the US forest Service posted for open access for everyone following this link: https://youtu.be/v7uVMYvSH7M
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.