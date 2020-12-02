Use your loose change or spare time to help "Rescue Christmas"

The sound of bells and the sight of red kettles is a symbol that the holidays are here. In the midst of the pandemic, those red kettles are even more important as the Salvation Army tries to "Rescue Christmas."
"No matter what we want to consider this, COVID-19 is a national disaster for us," says Lieutenant Ernie Evans. A disaster which for many people means relying on local Salvation Army outposts to get by. The Pocatello outpost lieutenant adds, "We went from serving one to two food boxes a week, to within our first month -- we served about 600 food boxes."
As the pandemic continued to worsen through the year, so did the struggles of many families. "This is an unprecedented time and people are hurting out there." says Major Orpha Moody from the Idaho Falls outpost. "We did our Thanksgiving and last year we did 700 and something (meals). We did 927 meals (this year)."
The outposts in both Pocatello and Idaho Falls rely on donations like food, clothes and toys. However, the money they collect during the annual Red Kettle Campaign is what really allows them to help families in need throughout the entire year.
Compare the amount of money collected November 30, 2019 to the same day in 2020 and the drop in donations is staggering. "So, $2,946 is what we should have made (the amount from 2019), and we made $643," explains Evans.
That's a quarter of what was collected last year, and there's something else missing this year: volunteers. Without them, no money can be collected. The campaign started earlier this year than normal to help make up for the lack of volunteers, but the early start isn't making up for the lack of volunteers.
Right now, the most important days for bell ringing have yet to be filled. "If you were to take the 21st of December to the 24th of December that equates to one quarter of our entire Christmas income," adds Evans.
For the 2020 season, the Pocatello outpost has a goal to raise $93,000 and Idaho Falls hopes for $95,000. Even if the outposts reach their goals, it may not even cover all their costs this coming year as more people turn to the Salvation Army's help during the pandemic. "When it comes down to it, I'm probably aiming low at what we need and I'm going to have to chase grants and chase funding down the road," says Evans.
Major Moody says people who've donated food every year are now some of the people turning to the Salvation Army for help to feed their own families. She and Lieutenant Evans say they appreciate the help the community has offered so far and asks all who can volunteer to sign up to ring bells.
To donate to the Idaho Falls outpost, or to sign up to ring the bells visit https://idahofalls.salvationarmy.org/. You can also call (208) 522-7200.
To do the same at the Pocatello outpost visit https://pocatello.salvationarmy.org/. You can also call Lieutenant Evans directly at (208) 232-5318 ext. 102.
If you want to volunteer to ring bells, a minimum shift is two hours. However, an individual or family can sign up to ring for an entire day.
