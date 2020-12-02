Use your loose change or spare time to help "Rescue Christmas"

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF STAGNANT AIR, WITH LIGHT WINDS AND LITTLE VERTICAL MIXING, IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALL OF EASTERN AND SOUTHEAST IDAHO. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PERIODS OF AIR STAGNATION CAN LEAD TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF POSSIBLE, REDUCE OR ELIMINATE ACTIVITIES THAT CONTRIBUTE TO AIR POLLUTION, SUCH AS OUTDOOR BURNING, AND THE USE OF RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES. REDUCE VEHICLE TRIPS AND VEHICLE IDLING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. CHECK WITH LOCAL AGENCIES FOR POSSIBLE RESTRICTIONS IN YOUR AREA. &&