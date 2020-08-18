The U.S. Postal Service has been the center of attention recently with voters worried about the 2020 election. However, a new decision should give Idaho voters some peace of mind.
Protesters gathered outside the United States Postmaster General's condo in Washington, D.C. this weekend. On Monday, the former chairman of the United States Postal Service board of governors addressed the controversy surrounding the USPS. David Fineman said, "Mail-in ballots do not produce fraud, mail-in ballots are safe, and they create a fair election."
The pandemic is creating an unprecedented election year as millions of Americans will vote by mail. With the anticipated surge in ballots, lawmakers asked for additional funding. President Donald Trump adds, "They want three-and-a-half billion dollars just for the ballots themselves. Why it's so much, I don't know."
The USPS has been experiencing financial troubles for years. In may, Louis DeJoy was appointed postmaster general. At the time, he began implementing initiatives to cut costs. These initiatives included banning overtime and late delivery trips for carriers, cutting back office operating hours, removing sorting machines, and in some states removing mail boxes.
These initiatives had many worried. Fineman said, "Like every other American, I'm concerned about there being a fair election."
After outcry from voters nationwide, DeJoy released a written statement Tuesday saying, "To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded."
With this announcement, Idahoans can be confident that their mail-in ballots are delivered in a timely manner. However, remember the deadline to request your mail-in ballot is October 23 and it must be returned to your local elections office by November 3.
DeJoy says starting October 1, standby resources will be engaged in all areas of operation to satisfy any unforeseen demand.
To read DeJoy's full statement please see the attached PDF at the top of the article.
