The U.S. Navy has begun construction of the USS Idaho.
The design of the sub is described as being a nuclear attack submarine.
It's the 26th ship of its class and will be the 5th navy vessel to bear the name of The Gem State.
The last ship with the name USS Idaho was commissioned over 100 years ago.
The 799 model will likely be christened in the summer of 2022.
Marty Sattison represents the USS Idaho Committee in Southeastern Idaho.
He says seeing the support the gem state has for its navy soldiers is a thing of beauty.
"This has been just a great experience for me," said Sattison. "I just have felt a great sense of patriotism that the citizens of Idaho have and their love of the Navy."
