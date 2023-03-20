In 2018, we introduced you to Savannah Ostler and Steven D’alo, two Utah filmmakers who were working on their first feature film “Twice the Dream.”
Five years and two feature films later, they are now working on their next project, “Buster Brooks.”
“It's a fish out of water comedy about a farm boy who moves to Hollywood with his pet rooster, Edgar, in order to try to make it in the movies and ultimately save the family farm, which is in danger,” explains Ostler.
And following the axiom of ‘write what you know,” Savannah was able to draw upon her own life experiences when she followed her Hollywood dreams.
“I went through some really great hazy, bizarre scenarios,” says Ostler, “like things that actually happened to me were like out of this world. And I remember thinking back then, I was like, Oh, my gosh, this would make a great movie. Seem like this has to be in a movie. While the story of Buster Brooks is definitely fictional, a lot of the shenanigans that actually happened to Buster Brooks in Hollywood happened to me. I lived through them.”
But where does a rooster fall into this story?
“He just all of a sudden,” says Ostler, “I just had this vision of this farm boy in Hollywood with a pet rooster. And I was like, that's it. That's my that's my protagonist, you know?”
The production has launched a crowdfunding campaign that has already raised $24,000 and different contribution levels contain various rewards.
“Exclusive backers, swag, we have special thanks credits in the film, we also have producer credits lines in the in the movie,” says Ostler, “we have VIP set experiences if you've ever wanted to actually get in the action and see like what it's like, you know, being on a set.”
To learn more about the production, head over to BusterBrooks.com.
