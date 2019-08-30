The following is a story written and reported by Sean Walker of KSL:
BOUNTIFUL —
The cause of the fire, which is being called the Gun Range Fire, is unknown, but it led to evacuations in the northeast portions of Bountiful and Centerville.
The fire started just before 1 a.m. on the east bench, Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards told reporters early Friday morning. It was 0% contained and had burned about 150 acres as of Friday morning.
Between 300 and 400 homes were under mandatory evacuation, with eight homes directly impacted by the fire, Edwards said. Three homes were destroyed, and initial wind gusts as high as 30 mph aided the fire's early march toward residential areas.
The fire appeared to circle around the "B" on the mountain above Bountiful, forcing evacuations in North Bountiful around 1400 North and 900 East. Residents near Ridgeline Circle and Sunrise Circle in Centerville were also evacuated, Centerville police said via Twitter.
Road closures were set up at 900 East, 400 North and northeast of Bountiful, Edwards said. The fire shifted to moving northward and slightly west, he said, but firefighters established a line in the east hills to protect several homes.
Photos and videos sent to KSL.com from readers showed firefighters responding to the fire in the hills above Bountiful. High-velocity winds in the area made fighting the fire difficult in the early hours of Friday morning, according to witnesses. However, canyon winds appeared to be lessening, KSL meteorologist Grant Weyman tweetedabout 5:30 a.m.
Evacuated persons and families are being welcomed at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at Main Street and Center Street.
Those evacuated due to the fire can also find shelter at two sites at 900 S. 400 East and 270 N. 300 East in Centerville, according to Bountiful police.
The fire has not affected schools in the Davis School District and classes will be held as usual Friday morning, according to a tweet from the district. However, school buses will not pick up students from the area closed to traffic between 400 North to 1600 North and from 900 East up the mountainside.
District officials will also monitor air quality throughout the day due to smoke from the fire. Any parent who feels it's not safe to send their student to school is encouraged to keep them home. "As always, teachers will work with your child regarding any work they may miss due to their absence," the tweet said.
In addition to more than 100 firefighters from Weber and Salt Lake counties, nearly 60 police officers and several members of the community also offered aid in the form of evacuation assistance and donated food, Edwards said.
Those wishing to donate items can take them to the Bountiful Tabernacle, located at Center and Main streets, according to a tweet from Bountiful City.
Donations are also being accepted at the Kaysville Police Department until 12:30 p.m. Friday. All donations will be delivered at that time, the department said in a tweet. "We have not been advised of any specific donations needed," the department added.
Police urged the public not to dial 911 for information. Additional info is available at the Bountiful police nonemergency info number, 801-298-6294 and 801-298-6297.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
