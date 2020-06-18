A Utah man has died while fishing in Island Park.
Wednesday evening, Fremont County dispatch received an emergency call for assistance in the Box Canyon Area of Island Park.
58-year-old Jeffery Kline of Utah had been fishing in the Henrys Fork when his family noticed him floating in the water. Police say Kline died due to drowning.
Fremont county Sheriff’s Office would ask that as summer begins and it gets warmer out, as water is a great place to enjoy and recreate, be mindful of the water ways. Know where you are and your surroundings, water is still high and the water temp is still extremely cold from run off.
