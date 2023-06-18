Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Topaz affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Topaz. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible from Pebble Creek to Inkom. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 4.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM MDT Sunday was 4.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will remain fairly steady or slowly fall for the next several days, but remain in minor flood stage. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.0 feet on 02/11/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Portneuf River Topaz 4.0 4.1 Sun 10 am MD 4.0 4.0 4.0 &&