A Utah man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident that happened late Saturday night in Fort Hall.
According to Idaho State Police, the accident happened on U.S. Highway 91 near 5th Street. A 40-year-old man from Hurricane, Utah driving a Ford Mustang failed to yield to southbound traffic and was struck by a Dodge Ram being driven by a 34-year-old man from Pocatello. The driver of the Mustang was not wearing his seat belt and was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown.
I.S.P. is investigating the accident.
