The following is a post from the Jefferson School District 251 Facebook page:
Stolen from Rigby Middle School on Saturday, August 17, at 1:13 p.m., a 2007 Yamaha Rhino (dark green and black). If you have any information regarding this UTV, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210 Ext. 7.
Please help us identify this individual. Contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (208) 745-9210 Ext. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.