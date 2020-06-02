Vacation Rentals Affected by Covid-19

A former Pocatello resident who is in the business of vacation rentals through Airbnb tells KPVI how Covid-19 has affected business.
Kristie Wolfe builds tiny houses and rents them out exclusively through Airbnb.
She’s known for such houses as the ‘Big Idaho Potato Hotel’ in Boise, the ‘Hobbit House’ in Washington, the ‘Lookout Tower’ in the panhandle of Idaho and the ‘Dreamy Tree House’ in Hawaii, which was the top 10 most wished for in the world for Airbnb’s decade celebration.
Wolfe says the tree house in Hawaii hasn’t been available to rent in a while due to Covid-19.
“We found ways for the other ones to still keep going but it definitely took a hit just because people’s flights were being canceled and they couldn’t come in,” says Kristie Wolfe, Boise.
Airbnb is partnering with hosts to connect 100 thousand health-care providers, relief workers, and first responders with places to stay that allow them to be close to patients and safely distanced from their own families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.