One out of every three Idaho families has trouble paying for diapers each month. This weekend you can show those families some love.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health is hosting a diaper drive on Valentine’s Day at the Pocatello Fred Meyer from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Diapers cost around $80 per month. Any donations will help reduce that monthly bill.
The annual drive is help on Valentines Day each year as a way show some love to those families in need.
Families in need of diapers are often low-income. However, many of these families aren't low-income enough to qualify for food-assistance programs. That means there is a decision to be made each month: buy food or diapers.
Public Information Specialist for Southeastern Idaho Public Health's Dana Solomon says, "What's really great to see is the gentlemen that come in to buy for their loved one, and they come and drop a few dollars for diapers for low-income kids here in Southeast Idaho. So, that's kind of a fun aspect for me to see. It's also great to know that we're helping somebody in the community. Keeping those kids clean, dry and healthy."
Last year, the drive brought in 3,000 diapers and $800. If you can't make it to the drive but would like to donate diapers to the cause, you can stop by SIPH at 1901 Alvin Ricken Dr, Pocatello, ID 83201.
