The Valley Mission Food Pantry in Pocatello received a very generous donation on Tuesday.
The food pantry currently operates out of the First Baptist Church on North Arthur. Every Thursday, the pantry provides food boxes for hundreds of people and families in the area. Representatives from the Phil Meador Auto Group presented Valley Mission with a $10,000 donation, saying this is one way that they can help the community.
"Mainly, they certainly need the money,” said Jason Meador, “there's plenty of families out there that need the food and don't have the money for it. And these guys feed over 200 to 300 households a week. And so, anything we can do to help and we always like to find good things to help out with the community."
"Well, my good friend Pam was talking about what she had been doing, and it just broke my heart with all the people that they are trying to feed,” explained Becky Meador, “so that was very important.”
In 2020, Valley Mission purchased the former Metro Gym next door to the church on North Arthur. That building is currently being remodeled to house the food pantry, a new laundromat, an emergency shelter, dining and kitchen area, and office space. The Transformational Living Program will also feature space for local agencies and four apartment rentals.
"The Valley Mission is new facility is going to be a transformation living center,” explains Karl Pettit, Director of Valley Mission, “and so funds like this allow us to get some of the basic things like fees for the contractors, for the designs that we have here that allow us to get our housing and all of the facilities place in place so we can get this puppy open by hopefully this fall."
Valley Mission will once again be participating in Idaho Gives coming up in May.
