One local food pantry held their weekly food distribution on Wednesday so that families could have a full Thanksgiving dinner.
From 2:00 until 4:00, volunteers with the Valley Mission Food Pantry on North Arthur in Pocatello handed out the staples of a Thanksgiving meal to around 100 to 140 households.
Families were able to fill up boxes with everything from meat, dairy, fresh vegetables, and bread including some of the leftovers from the Idaho Foodbank’s distribution event last Saturday.
For the volunteers handing out the food, it is something that is very rewarding.
“Just to be able just to give people a little bit of hope and food is so heartwarming and so amazing that it just I don't care what kind of attitude you come in with, what kind of trouble you're dealing with, you come in here and just serve one or two families and you're hooked, explains Karl Pettit with Valley Mission, “it's just amazing.”
And Valley Mission, which purchased and is renovating the Metro Spa building on North Arthur, received a very big boost in their fundraising efforts.
“So, we got some exciting news for Valley Mission,” says Pettit, “we're writing lots of grants to make a new building next door. Half of this a two-and-a-half million-dollar project. We received word last week that the Murdoch Charitable Trust grant out of Seattle is awarding us a $300,000 grant, which will help us get phase one done, which is all the infrastructure and getting our food pantry operational. And we're excited about that because that really means we'll fast track a ton of the work and we just we just wanted to share that with the community and let folks know, here we go. We're off and running.”
