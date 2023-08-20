A long-time grain mill in Preston could soon cease operations.
Valleywide Cooperative recently announced plans to close its sole mill next month.
The decision has sparked concerns on both sides of the issue.
"The mill's been a real important part of our community, especially for our farmers," said Spencer Palmer, an organic farmer. "Gives them a place to market their crops and get feed, especially the smaller farmers.”
Now, the company behind the mill, Valleywide Cooperative, said it has to close at the end of September.
It's not a decision that's been well received by the community. Many took to social media to voice their concerns about the shutdown. Many concerned about how it would affect custom feed mixes, how it would affect farmers and their business, current employees, and more.
But leaders at Valleywide said they feel the shutdown of the mill is necessary.
"Unfortunately it's never really been a profitable operation," said Gaven Gregory, vice president of retail at Valleywide.
"In the meantime, there's been significant pickup in competition," he added. "The foundation for customer demand for feed in that market has fallen off a cliff. Just in the last year the business in that mill has literally fallen off 50 percent."
"You can't ingest raw product, you can't ingest this barley, to not have a customer for the feed you make in the mill," Gregory continued. "I mean that's just not how the cycle works. So for us there's no reason to ingest the barley if we can't sell feed right?"
But for farmers who rely on the mill to take their product, there are different concerns.
KPVI spoke with several local farmers about the issue. Though most did not want to go on camera, they said they're worried about the impact to them and their neighbors.
“If we close it I think that's going to have a real impact on small farmers," Palmer said. "It's going to be tough for them to market their crops."
But Valleywide tells KPVI when it comes to the conventional growers, they can take their product just a few miles up the road to IFA so they don't believe there will be much impact to them.
However, organic growers like Palmer say there isn't a good solution for their business.
"For me personally, being an organic farmer, I really don't have any other place I can get my feed processed and delivered to me," he said. "So that's going to be a real problem for us. We're looking at alternatives to having it go here but none of them look very good so I really don't know what that's going to look like in the future."
But Palmer said if they want to stay in business they have to figure something out. He said he's talked with other local organic growers and they are facing the same problems and concerns.
"The closest mill that can produce organic feed for us is in Jerome," Palmer explained. "So the shipping costs alone would be staggering for us. The other thing is we could process our own through little hammer mills or other things but they just don't do a good job. They don't make quality feed. The cows won't like it. They won't want to eat it so you're paying a lot of money for bins and machinery to make a feed that the cattle don't want to eat anyway."
Another frustration voiced by farmers was the lack of notice they were given that the mill was closing and wouldn't be taking this year's crops.
A letter went out about a month before some farmers were ready to harvest, which they say left little time to come up with a plan B.
"It would have been nice to have a heads up 6-8 months ago before we planted our barley that this is what they wanted to do," Palmer said. "I think a lot of guys would have done things differently."
Gregory said Valleywide has been working for several months to come up with an agreement with other operators to keep the mill running which was why they delayed as long as they did. But no agreement came to fruition and word went out about the closure.
According to Gregory, a separate facility where the company stores barley also recently collapsed so they lost storage capacity and had no space to take in this season's crops.
"We're very sensitive to the farmers there and we care very deeply about their business but unfortunately we had to get to this decision," Gregory said. "It weighed heavily on us to say the least."
But Gregory said for Valleywide, it's a matter of the bigger picture.
"Them being patrons, this affects them - if the mill's not profitable then that impacts their patronage, it impacts the profitability of the co-op, so that's problematic," he added.
While Palmer said he understands Valleywide's point of view and that they have a bottom line to make, there is a real concern that the decision may put some farmers out of business.
Gregory tells KPVI they'll do what they can to keep that from happening, including working closely with organic growers.
Palmer said he has been talking with Valleywide and he feels they are working with him to come up with a solution.
"We've had several conversations with them and I think they're being really fair with me and so we'll see if we can't get something figured out in the next few months and so I appreciate that a lot," he said.
Gregory said the company understands many are upset by the decision but they will still have a presence in the community. The retail store, agronomy and propane services will all remain in business. And Gregory said they will still sell feed and custom mixes, it just won't be out of their mill.
"We feel like the co-op is, we're one big family," Gregory said. "Unfortunately the mill is going to cease to be functioning but as far as taking care of our customers that is always top of mind for us and we will always look at that and do what we can to make them successful."
About a dozen employees will be affected by the mill's shutdown. As far as them, Gregory said they will try to find them other places in the company if possible and if not, they will be given a severance.
"I have a lot of respect and appreciation for the work that they've done there and we will treat them accordingly and do everything we can for them through this process," he said.
There will be a community meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Robinson Building in Preston for people to voice their concerns to Valleywide leaders.
Currently, the mill is set to close Sept. 30.
