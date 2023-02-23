We're six weeks away from the scheduled trial for Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
Both were back in Fremont County Court Thursday morning for a pretrial conference and motion hearings.
The state asked that mental health evidence be excluded as a defense for both Chad and Lori, which the judge granted.
But - the issue could be discussed in penalty phase - meaning if the defendants are convicted.
While speaking on the issue, Lori's attorney Jim Archibald didn't seem to think that would be the outcome.
“The mental health evidence we intend to present is if she is convicted," Archibald said. "She believes she will not be convicted, so the mental health evidence should not be presented."
John Prior, Chad's attorney, questioned the abilities of prosecution and local law enforcement, using the word "incompetent" several times.
He claims he's still waiting on some evidence from the state - and that some of what they have given him was not done in a timely manner.
Prior referenced 26 journals and 32 electronic devices seized from Chad's home in 2020, saying the amount of evidence would fit in the back of a cargo van.
He also talked about 1,188 pages of tips that law enforcement investigated related to the case, which Prior said the state just gave him earlier this month. He claims it's "voluminous" and he was not given adequate time to go through it and prepare a proper defense.
"This is not a grand theft case. This is not a DUI case," Prior said. "This is a capital case in which the state is trying to impose the death penalty on my client. This is the most serious kind of case you can be involved in."
Therefore, Prior said, he shouldn't be rushed to trial. He claimed the state has not divulged all their evidence or have released evidence to him "piecemealed" which leaves Prior with less than adequate time to prepare for trial.
“Either they’re trying to sandbag me, or there’s a lot of incompetence, and nobody’s watching the ship,” Prior said.
JJ Vallow's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, were also in the courtroom Thursday. Larry spoke with KPVI afterward and mentioned what he thought of Prior's comments.
"I was really disappointed in Mr. Prior's description of the prosecutors and
I was so terribly disappointed in the accusatory manner he went after the sheriff's department and law enforcement," Woodcock said. "I thought that was childish. Served no purpose."
Prior also said in court he's still waiting on outstanding DNA evidence. The prosecution said a state lab tested the hairs found on JJ's body and were unable to build a DNA profile. So the hairs were sent to a private lab in California for further testing but those results weren't back yet, though they were expected sometime Thursday.
Prior said regardless of the results, he wants his own expert to test and analyze the DNA and form his own conclusions, for which he needs more time.
While Prior may not be ready for an Apr. 3 trial date, Lori's attorneys say they are. And so are family members.
"Closure will come but we're in no hurry," Woodcock said. "We can wait and we will wait. It's been what four years now and whatever happens, happens. But as far as am I ready to go? Absolutely."
Prior also asked the judge to dismiss the indictment or take the death penalty off the table. Or, if he would not grant that, to reconsider severing Chad and Lori's cases.
Another part of his argument to sever is that Lori's case will prejudice Chad's and hurt his right to a fair trial.
Boyce said he would take all motions under advisement and issue a written ruling on the motions.
While neither Chad nor Lori spoke in court Thursday, Lori walked in smiling and seemed unfazed for the duration of the hearing.
"Lori is just being Lori....laughing in court, making a mockery of the court, joking and jovial and whatever," Woodcock said. "When this is over she's going to be sitting in jail as far as we're concerned for a lifetime hopefully. But as far as Lori, she just thinks she's on a stage performing, that's how I feel."
