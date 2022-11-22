Many Vandal fans came out to support their team on Saturday for the Battle of the Domes at Holt Arena.
University of Idaho Vandal alumni and fan, Estevan Martinez brought his family to Saturday's game against the ISU Bengals.
Estevan says it was an extra special game between the two teams in the wake of the tragedy of the U of I students killed last week in Moscow.
"Today's just special, you know, we want to gather, you know, as Vandals, you know with everything that has happened, you know, we want to take this opportunity to show our unity and you know we want to make sure that, you know, that we feel things that are not going well and we want to make sure that we stay positive, you know, in these bad times," says Estevan Martinez, University of Idaho Alumni.
The Bengals lost to the Vandals 38 to 7.
