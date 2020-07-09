Officials with Old Town Pocatello are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people who damaged their property Wednesday night.
Security camera footage taken Wednesday around 9:30pm shows three individuals running across the tops of the picnic benches that had been pushed together at the Old Town Pavilion.
One of the tables collapses under the weight of one of the individuals, other tables were damaged.
The three then walk off and continue to linger around the area.
The estimated damage is around $400.
If you know who the individuals are, you can call the Old Town Pocatello offices at 208-232-7545 so that they can give that information to police.
