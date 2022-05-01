Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Scattered thunderstorms are also expected. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&