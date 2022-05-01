Sunday morning, a vehicle was found in the Snake River near John's Hole boat ramp.
Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team along with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located the vehicle near River Parkway and Highway 20.
After the vehicle was removed from the river, it was discovered that it was the 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback that belonged to Matthew Jedediah "Jed" Hall who was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the same day the teen went missing.
Human remains were found inside the vehicle.
Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.