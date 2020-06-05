A local car dealership celebrated their new ownership with the community on Friday.
John Adams Ford in Soda Springs had a ribbon cutting to celebrate their grand opening. While guests were able to enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs and snow cones. John Adams, the new owner says they employ about 40 local people.
And even with the COVID-19 pandemic, business hasn’t slowed down.
“We’ve actually been able to maintain and we actually have grown ourselves over the last three months and it’s been absolutely fantastic,” says John Adams.
Adams also says that they are breaking ground for a new service department and commercial car wash system on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.