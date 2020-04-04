Information provided by Idaho State Police
On April 4, 2020, at approximately 3:00 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a commercial vehicle fire on eastbound Interstate 84 at milepost 163, west of Jerome.
Allan Gumbinger, 53, of Las Vegas, NV, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2016 Freightliner pulling one trailer. One of the tires on the trailer caught fire. The fire spread from the tire to the rest of the trailer that became fully engulfed.
Motorists were routed off of Interstate 84 at exit 157 for approximately 2 hours.
The right lane is still blocked eastbound Interstate 84 at milepost 163.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, and the Gooding County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.