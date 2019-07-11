The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:
Update:
The left lane, southbound, is no longer blocked at milepost 98. The right lane will remain blocked while crews work to clear the scene. Shelley, Firth, and Blackfoot Fire departments responded to put out the fire. ISP was assisted by Bingham County Deputies for traffic control.
End Update.
3761 / 3725
Idaho State Police are on scene of a vehicle fire, southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 95, in Blackfoot. At this time, southbound traffic is being diverted off exit 98. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
