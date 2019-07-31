The following is a story written and reported by Nate Sunderland of East Idaho News:
IDAHO FALLS — A number of vehicles were damaged in an apparent drive-by shooting at the skate park inside Tautphaus Park on Tuesday night.
Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements says multiple shots were reported to dispatchers at around 9:30 p.m.
Police arrived and observed the damaged vehicles. During their initial investigation, officers determined an argument occurred between two groups of people that may have precipitated the shooting
After a search of the area around the park, police detained an unknown man for questioning. It’s not clear what the man’s involvement in the incident is.
Clements said police believe this was a targeted incident, and there is no danger to the public.
No injuries have been reported. The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.