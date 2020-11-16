"So, we're due for an upgrade. We're due for an expansion. It's going to be great for the veterans in southeast Idaho, it's really going to help out, serve them in a better way in a more centrally located area for our catchmen area."
Cody De Los Reyes, Outreach Specialist for the Vet Center, tells us why they are looking to move into a new building next year.
The vet center has been in Pocatello since 1985 and has been in its current location since 1998.
The new building will allow the vet center to have more space in an up to date location.
De Los Reyes says, "We're going to be double the size, it will give us plenty of room for expansion with some empty offices and you know we also allow other veteran organizations. If they need a space they can utilize some of our space if it's available."
He also mentions that moving to Idaho Falls makes the vet center more accessible for veterans, as they receive vets from as far west as Salmon and as far east as Jackson Hole.
The location of the new building will also be instrumental in future activities for them.
De Los Reyes tells us, "You know we do running groups for veterans, we do fishing groups for veterans, we're even going to get into possibly kayaking so that the area we're going to be up in Idaho Falls has got all of that. It's got running trails, it's got the river right there where we'll be able to utilize those things and have some good activities for the veterans to get out and have a good time and mingle amongst one another."
