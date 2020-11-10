A group of veterans took it upon themselves to help a 14-year-old Chubbuck girl who lives with cerebral palsy. Their goal: to help the teen be more independent.
At 3:50 p.m. a school bus drops off 14-year-old Aleasha Clements at her Chubbuck home. Aleasha lives with cerebral palsy. She was diagnosed when she was three-years old. As a teen, she uses a wheelchair to get around.
Aleasha's mom, Chaldea Mickelsen, says getting her daughter inside the house used to be anything but simple.
"I did not have a ramp (Mickelsen says pointing to the newly-constructed ramp behind her) and so I carried her down the stairs, and put her in the chair, and then would bring her out to the bus. When she'd get home, we'd repeat the process backwards."
Chester Avery is a veteran and an aid on the bus. He recognized the family's need for some help. "So, I just took it upon myself and bought some materials and contacted some LDS missionaries that were here," he adds.
Avery built a ramp with the missionaries and then realized it needed to be longer in order for it to be less steep. He then called his fellow veterans from the local chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
They got together, and got to work.
"I had mom (Mickelsen) and her sister come out and try it and make sure with the old wheelchair - which they were able to handle," says Avery.
After finishing the ramp, the veterans wanted to help the young girl even more. They contacted their friends at Veterans Mobility Corp to see what they could do. "They (VMC) got a hold of mom to find out what her (Aleasha's) weight was and size so they could get a chair made just for her," Avery explains.
On Tuesday afternoon, the veterans waited outside for Aleasha to get home from school to give her a new powerchair which is an electric wheelchair.
Aleasha's facial expressions did not hide her excitement as she sat in her new chair. While the teen may be ecstatic, her mom may be just as thrilled.
"I'm really happy about this because she'll be able to know what it's like to be a little bit more independent and not have to have someone push her chair, or make sure someone is right there so she can be able to just go on her own," Mickelsen says.
During the school year as Mr. Avery got to know Aleasha and her mom, he knew he wanted to help her gain more independence.
"She's been in a chair, I guess, pretty much all her life." Avery says. "She and her family, they're good people and I just figured anything I can do to help make someone's day go better - that's fine with me."
Avery says the young girl is always laughing and smiling on the bus. Her happiness is contagious.
Mickelsen is appreciative for Mr. Avery and all the veterans. She says she can't wait to see Aleasha become more independent. Well, maybe not too independent. "I'm kind of nervous about that," Mickelsen says through a laugh, "but I'm excited too."
