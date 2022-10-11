A local Veterans Day Parade is being planned for next month.
It will be the first Veterans Day Parade in Pocatello in decades.
The parade will be Saturday, November 12th at 10:00 a.m.
Line-up starts at 7:00 a.m.
The line-up will be on South 1st Street and go up East Center Street and end on the east side of Reed Gym.
The theme is 'Lest we Forget.'
The chairman for the parade committee, Richard Hollingsworth, says there are a few ways you can get involved besides attending the parade.
You can also sponsor, donate or enter a float or the Honor Walk.
"I think they ought to get involved because it's a way to really show in person, physically the support and understanding to know about veterans sacrificing for the freedom of our country and for things that they do for our country, to get involved and really show their support by being at the parade or being part of the parade, to really show it instead of just hearing it sometimes," says Richard Hollingsworth, Chairman for the Parade Committee.
There is no fee to enter a float.
For more information you can email vfwccpost735@gmail.com or phone (208) 221-0077.
