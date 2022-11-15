The Pocatello Veterans Gala was held over the weekend.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Saturday night.
There was a silent auction to raise money for veterans organizations and the James E. Johnson endowment for veterans that attend Idaho State University.
There was dinner and entertainment.
One of the guest speakers was retired Navy Captain Robert Skinner.
"This is a get-together for veterans that can celebrate being veterans and get together and network. We're all on the same tribe. We all talk the same language and they are raising money for some good causes and a good chance to be around, be with our wives, be with our families and be with the people we love and have a good time," says Retired Navy Captain Robert Skinner.
They plan to make this an annual event.
