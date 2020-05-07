The following is an update from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The victim of the vehicle vs pedestrian accident that occurred on 05-06-20 has been identified as Jefferson County resident, Melissa C. Nielsen age 40. The owner and driver of the 2001 Chevrolet Suburban has been identified as Jefferson County resident Lincoln Lear age 46. The accident is still under investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Thank you.
Original news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
On 05-06-2020 at approximately 05:40 a.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian accident. The accident occurred at 3977 E. 136 N. Sandstone subdivision located in Jefferson County. Further investigation revealed that a 40 year old woman was walking eastbound on 136 N. and was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban owned and operated by a 45 year old man, that was also travelling eastbound on 136 N. The driver immediately stopped and called 911. Jefferson County Deputies arrived within three minutes of the accident and provided CPR to the victim. The victim succumbed to her injuries on scene. No names will be released at this time pending further notification of next of kin. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Central QRU, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Air Idaho. The accident is still under investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in this tragic accident. Sheriff Anderson would like to remind everyone to be attentive while driving.
