October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Bingham Crisis Center held a vigil to help bring attention to this very serious issue.
Dr. Scott smith, executive director of the Bingham Crisis Center, explains why they held the vigil.
"Today we're gathered together to remember those that have been in domestic violence, as well as to help create awareness. October, so tomorrow morning kicks off domestic awareness month and this is an opportunity for us to try to get the community involved."
The vigil had officials from Blackfoot and Bingham county as speakers.
With Marc Carroll, Mayor of Blackfoot, issuing a proclamation.
"Therefore I, Marc Carroll Mayor of the City of Blackfoot, Idaho, do hereby proclaim the month of October as domestic violence awareness month."
One notable speaker was an officer from the Blackfoot Police Department remembering his first domestic violence call.
"I walked in to see this poor lady that could not look me in the face. She was missing a very large clump of hair out of the side of her head. She had a rug burn across one of her and she had a busted lip."
The vigil finished off with Dr. Smith asking the community to help spread awareness on this issue.
"You don't know the know the outreach it can have and it might just touch that one person that needs to see the message and give them the opportunity to seek the help that they need."
To access the resources for the Bingham Crisis Center, click here or call them at (208) 785-1047.
For resources in Pocatello, click here or call them at (208) 232-0742.
If you're in Idaho Falls and looking for domestic violence resources, click here or call them at (208) 529-4352.
For information on the state of Idaho domestic violence resources, click here or call them at (208) 332-1540.
The Idaho 24 hour Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-669-3176.
