A local organization is inviting the community to get active to help the homeless. Here's how you can get involved:
"We thought that a 5K is your way to help yourself, and to help families in need in southeastern Idaho," says Wendi Ames.
On Main Street in Pocatello is the United Way of Southeastern Idaho which is hosting its first annual 5K Your Way event. Wendi Ames is the Director of Donor and Community Engagement for the organization and plays a crucial role organizing the new fundraiser.
"We thought that it would be a fun way for us to get together safely, but not together," she laughs while talking about the new event. The 5K is a virtual one (thanks to the pandemic), but being virtual has some benefits. From Feb. 22 through Feb. 28, participants can do their 5K however they want.
"You can participate in a run, you can participate in a bike, on a treadmill, in your favorite room in your house, or in snowshoes, or in cross-country skis," explains Ames.
Those participating in the event can post their personalized 5K on social media tagging United Way of Southeastern Idaho and Old Town Pocatello through the use of hashtags (pound symbol).
To register, one goes online to unitedwaysei.org. The organization also has a Facebook page with an event section one may use to register as well.
Early registration is $25 and ends Feb 10. After that date, regular registration is $35. All of this has a goal: "To raise money for housing, and people who are really facing homelessness in our community right now," adds Ames. The money will go to local organizations (like Aid for Friends and the Bannock County Crisis Center to name two) that directly work with those experiencing homelessness in the region.
Those putting on the 5K aren't just talking the talk. "During the 5K, I will be running. This will be my first 5K, so I'm really excited about starting that journey."
The first 100 people to sign up for the 5K will get a swag bag, in part, thanks to the partnership of Lookout Credit Union.
