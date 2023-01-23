United Way of southeastern Idaho is gearing up for a virtual 5K next month.
The 3rd annual virtual '5K Your Way' event will be February 17th through the 25th.
Each entry will support two free rides for community members in need to access healthcare through their new program 'Ride United.'
"That's a lot of fun where people get to send us pictures of you know, wherever it is that they're walking during that 5K challenge, so that's a lot of fun," says Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
You can register for the 5K event at unitedwaysei.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.