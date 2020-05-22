Virtual Ceremony for the first day of Idaho Field of Heroes

The opening ceremony for the annual Idaho Field of Heroes took place Friday morning but it looked different this year.
The opening ceremony took place on the field as usual but was shown on Facebook live due to the pandemic.
Due to the restrictions still in place they decided to host the ceremony online.
As city officials made their remarks, many tuned into to watch.
To watch the full video click on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/324736197632967/videos/1013127305768567/
