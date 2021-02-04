Virtual event held to help raise awareness for foster care

Thursday morning, advocates for child care in Idaho held their annual meeting to help spread awareness to about foster care to legislators and leaders.
The event was held virtually this year but that did not water down the message the advocates were out to make.
To start off the day Governor Brad Little signed a proclamation declaring today to be foster care awareness day.
Discussions and stories from volunteers and foster care alumni were presented throughout the event.
Darci Andersen, Director for the 4th Judicial District CASA Grande, had this to say about those that shared their stories.
"I cannot say enough amazing things about the IFYAB group, the Idaho Foster Youth Advisory Board, they're some of the most courageous humans I have ever met and that they're willing to share their stories."
To watch the virtual event in its entirety, click here.
