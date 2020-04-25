Virtual Rally Held in East Idaho

An ‘All Jobs Are Essential’ virtual rally was held today in Eastern Idaho.
Elected officials along with local business owners spoke in Bonneville and Madison County to encourage community members to join them in a virtual rally to call on Governor Brad Little to lift the statewide ‘Stay at Home’ order and divest control to local governments.
Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin was the keynote speaker for the rally.
She called on the governor to open all of Idaho as of May 1st.
Organizers of the event asked people to congregate in their cars and honk their horns while also displaying signs of support as speakers went Facebook live.
“We believe all jobs are essential and especially each individual. I mean imagine being placed in a category where your job wasn’t considered essential and you weren’t able to make a living, when those around you were and so we think this order by the governor is bad, it’s wrong. It should be overturned,” says Dan Roberts, Organizer of the Event.
A round-table discussion was held with all of the event speakers after the rally.
