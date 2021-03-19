Last Friday we introduced you to Sarge, a four-year-old chocolate lab, whose foster parents are helping him lose more than 100 pounds. Now, we're introducing you to a new animal rescue that is helping Sarge and dozens of other animals in Bannock County find their forever homes.
Earlier this week, more than a dozen animal lovers, and even more of their four-legged friends, waited in a garage at a Pocatello home. "Our president is doing our intake days which we are working with a local vet, Dr. Mueller, and she is coming to our president's home." explains Sarge's foster Shelby Blomquist. "All us fosters are bringing our animals in, they're getting exams, they're getting the vaccines they need."
Blomquist and her husband Andrew are two of more than a dozen fosters for the newly formed Aid to Adoption Rescue. She adds, "Our goal is to aid any cats and dogs that may need help."
The Blomquists, and many of the other fosters, volunteered with the Bannock Humane Society. However, when the pandemic started to affect the humane society's ability to help local animals, the fosters decided to take matters into their own hands by starting the new rescue.
Aid to Adoption takes in all cats and dogs including those with special needs, like Sarge who is more than 100 pounds overweight, or animals that weren't treated well. "We've rescued a couple pit bulls that came from some interesting situations, Blomquiat states. "One definitely was destined for a fighting ring. They cropped its ears and it was getting ready to go in and do what shouldn't be done."
Just weeks ago, the rescue became a certified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. This helped the program get some funding, but for the most part the fosters are paying out of pocket to help as many animals as possible in Bannock County. "We're trying to do as much as we can within our budget," adds Blomquist.
Aid to Adoption is hoping to one day have a building of its own where potential adopters can come and get to know the dog or cat they are interested in getting. In the meantime, the rescue is looking for additional volunteers. Blomquist explains, "Maybe you can't take an animal in, but you want to work with animals. We always need people walking fosters, we need help with our cats, and everything. So, definitely check out our Facebook page if that sounds like something a person would like to do."
The rescue is working with local branches of pet stores like Petco to show their cats that are ready for adoption. People can also volunteer to help clean those displays. To learn more about Aid to Adoption, or for contact information, visit the rescue's Facebook by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.