Dozens of people rolled up their sleeves and helped to clean up the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
On Wednesday, volunteers walked around the complex picking up any trash that they found and pulling weeds that they found. Individuals, groups, and student athletes from Idaho State University helped in the cleanup efforts of the 80-acre facility. Bannock County staff also took out some of the trees that had died and replaced them with new starters. And picking up around the Wellness Center is something that can be done anytime you’re out there.
“All throughout the year when you're walking through and you're riding your bike or hanging on with the family or got flag football, if you see some trash, just pick it up and put it in the trash can,” says Micaela Prochazka with Portneuf Health Trust and Healthy City USA, “we have trash cans placed all throughout the wellness complex, but it's a beautiful complex. We love to take care of it and we love for the community to be a part of it.
