Volunteers Needed at Local Zoo

Volunteers Needed for Idaho Falls Zoo’s Annual Clean Up Day
Idaho Falls Zoo is excited to announce that, weather dependent, Saturday, April 10 will be the opening day for the 2021 season! In preparation, zoo staff is asking for your help to tidy up the zoo grounds.
On Saturday, April 3, the zoo will host the annual Clean-up Day from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. and invites individuals, families, schools, and volunteer service groups to assist with a variety of projects including cleaning, raking, and mulching to get the zoo ready to go for opening day on April 10. Groups are welcome to come any time during the event and help as long as they like; however, most of the work will likely be completed early in the day.
Volunteers are asked to wear clothes they don't mind getting dirty and to bring their own supplies including work gloves, brooms, grass (not dirt) rakes, large shovels and wheelbarrows. Join us at the front gate of the zoo where a zoo employee will provide further instructions.
Each volunteer must submit a City of Idaho Falls Volunteer Release of Liability form. To download the form click HERE or go to https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3359/2016-Group-VOLUNTEER-Waiver-Form?bidId=.
Volunteers under the age of 18 must be part of a group such as a family, club or organization and a City of Idaho Falls Volunteer Release of Liability form must be completed and signed by a legal guardian. Please bring the completed form and provide it to zoo staff on April 3.
Qualified adult leaders or supervisors must remain with all youth and service groups from their respective organizations at all times in the zoo.
To sign up to help with Clean-up Day, contact Emily Holschuh, volunteer coordinator, at (208) 612-8453 or eholschuh@idahofallszoo.org.
In terms of our COVID procedures and safety precautions, we will be following recommendations established by Eastern Idaho Public Health and the City of Idaho Falls.
