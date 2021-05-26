Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph across American Falls Reservoir with gusts up to 35 mph. For the Frost Advisory, areas with temperatures falling to as low as 34 degrees which may result in frost formation. * WHERE...For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir. For the Frost Advisory, low lying areas along and north of the Snake river. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds today will create rough chop on area lakes which may create hazardous boating conditions, especially for small watercraft. Frost may damage or kill sensitive vegetation if left outside uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn or swamp small watercraft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&