Volunteers are spending the week setting up the ‘Field of Heroes’ at Century High School in Pocatello.
Organizers say the field is back to normal after limits and restrictions at last year’s ‘Field of Heroes’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It takes about 3,000 volunteer hours to set up 7,017 markers representing every service member killed in combat since 9/11.
This year they are adding a new feature to the ‘Field of Heroes.’
On Friday morning at the Dedication Ceremony, they will be unveiling a ‘K-9 Memorial,’ a monument for combat K-9 units.
“A lot of our service members that we lose are K-9 service members and so a lot of people have heard of that, war dogs or Combat K-9 Units and so this year that’s going to be our new tribute, is going to be the K-9 Combat Tribute Units or War Dogs,” says Melissa Hartman, Bannock County Veteran Services Coordinator and Coordinator of the ‘Field of Heroes’
The dedication ceremony will start at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning at Century High School in Pocatello.
