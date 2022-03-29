The Idaho Legislature was expected to sine die or end last Friday but they had some unfinished business.
Local State Representative Dustin Manwaring says the decision was to come back this Thursday the 31st to make sure that everything that has been submitted to the governor is either signed or vetoed.
"If he veto's for example, the legislature still has the opportunity to override if they want to and so that's what this opportunity is, is just waiting for everything to be transmitted to the governor and to make sure he's going to sign off on all the legislation that's been passed," says State Representative Dustin Manwaring.
