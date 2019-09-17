The question of whether or not to recall four Bannock County officials will not be on the ballot this November.
The Pocatello/Bannock County Homeowners' Alliance has been circulating a petition since July to recall all three Bannock County commissioners and the county assessor Sheri Davies.
Monday marked the deadline to turn in the recall petition for Davies to the Bannock County Elections Office. The group needed 9,101 signatures.
But in what the Homeowners Alliance calls a "strategic" decision, they chose not to turn in the petition for the November ballot, as voter turnout is expected to be low.
The group is now planning to put all four recalls on the March ballot.
The group will now need to get the same number of signatures in by Oct. 2 for the petition on Davies… and Oct. 7 for each of the petitions on the commissioners.
