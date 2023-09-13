Pocatello voters will se a $45 million dollar bond measure on their ballots this November.

This following a vote from the school board Tuesday night.

The bond is the district's plan to fund the restoration of Highland High School, which was damaged from a fire last April.

The $45 million dollar proposal is a 15-year bond.

The expected tax burden is $39.00 dollars per $100,000 in taxable value.

However, according to the approved bond resolution, the district expects a property tax relief payment in excess of the annual bond payment, bringing the estimated burden down to zero.

The district's existing levy would likely still cost local taxpayers.

The proposed bond would fund renovations and enhancements to Highland High School.

District trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to float the bond measure on the November 7 ballot.

Tags

Local News

