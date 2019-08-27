Voting Day for Bonneville School District No. 93

For those living in the Bonneville School District No. 93 boundaries, today is voting day.
Voters living in school district 93 boundaries are voting on a bond.
The Bonneville County elections office says 22 polling places will be open until 8:00 pm.
If passed, the bond will provide funding for a new elementary school with six to eight high-needs classrooms as well as additions to both the Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools. These additions include eight science labs at each school. School officials say in the case of Bonneville High School, the school is over 50 years old and does not have adequate science labs. This is something that must be changed in order to better teach STEM curriculum.
The current levy rate is $580 per $100,000 and the proposed bond will not increase that rate if passed.
District No. 93 Superintendent Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme says, "This year we're just shy of 470 new students [who] have enrolled in our school district this year. So, that's a lot of new kids and there's got to be seats for those [new students]. The good thing is they're not all hitting one grade level. That's going to disperse through all 13 grade levels, but nonetheless, year after year as we have three to 400 students coming to our district we have to have classrooms for those students."
The nearly $43-million bond will be repaid over 17 years and allows for an enrollment of 1,500 students at the Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools.
