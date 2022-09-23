Pocatello will have its first ever 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event this weekend.
The event will be this Saturday at Cotant Park.
Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 11:00 a.m.
All of the funds raised will go to research, community education and support.
"It's a really fun event for families. We have kids booth. We have the pet booth. They're all giving away fun, free stuff. There's food, so it's a great way for people just to come together for the cause. It's more of a celebration for the cause. It's a small walk, so it's just around the park, so it's not all about how far you can walk, it's about coming together for the cause," says Shelly Jones, Manager for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
You can register ahead of the walk this weekend by going to act.alz.org
