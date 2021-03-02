Walking Challenge Nets $50,000 for Idaho Schools

Sixty elected officials in Idaho successfully completed the Steps for Schools walking challenge, earning $50,000 for Idaho schools. This is the seventh year that the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health has offered a walking challenge for Idaho legislators and other elected officials to encourage them to walk for their own health while earning money for a school or school district of their choice.

