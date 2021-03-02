Sixty elected officials in Idaho successfully completed the Steps for Schools walking challenge, earning $50,000 for Idaho schools. This is the seventh year that the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health has offered a walking challenge for Idaho legislators and other elected officials to encourage them to walk for their own health while earning money for a school or school district of their choice.
Walking Challenge Nets $50,000 for Idaho Schools
Tags
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello
-
- 0
The Pocatello Police Department announced Tuesday that it will be using its Facebook account to reach out and educate the public about the 911 dispatchers. The new social media educational program is referred to as "Coordinators of Chaos: Our 911 dispatchers and the lifesaving work they do." Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
- Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation
-
- 0
Deanne Coffin
- Boise
-
- 0
Governor Brad Little plans to sign a bill that would compensate those wrongfully convicted of a crime in Idaho. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Idaho
-
- 0
Twelve Idaho teachers of the year sent a public letter to the Idaho State Legislature expressing concerns over mental health and lack of staff in the education system. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
- Idaho
-
- 0
Race and ethnicity data for the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho is now available. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
- Wyoming
- Updated
- 0
Last year, an attempt to repeal the death penalty in Wyoming failed to pass the legislature. This year, a similar bill has been introduced once again and there's a group of people working to help end the death penalty. The group may be a surprise to some as it's made up of conservatives. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
The Idaho Falls Fire Department now has a COVID-19 vaccine clinic available. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
An iconic water tower that’s been part of a local city’s skyline will be changing. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Wallace, Idaho
-
- 0
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche on ‘Tiger Peak’ in Northern Idaho. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Wyoming
- Updated
- 0
Last year, an attempt to repeal the death penalty in Wyoming failed to pass the legislature. This year, a similar bill has been introduced once again and there's a group of people working to help end the death penalty. The group may be a surprise to some as it's made up of conservatives. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
The Idaho Falls Fire Department now has a COVID-19 vaccine clinic available. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
An iconic water tower that’s been part of a local city’s skyline will be changing. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Wallace, Idaho
-
- 0
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche on ‘Tiger Peak’ in Northern Idaho. Read more
Deanne Coffin
